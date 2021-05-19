Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.49. 4,812,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
