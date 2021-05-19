Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.49. 4,812,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

