Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

