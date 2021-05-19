DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. 5,046,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DuPont de Nemours to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

