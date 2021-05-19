Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,882 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

