Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $46.68

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.68, but opened at $45.12. Dynatrace shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 4,759 shares changing hands.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.