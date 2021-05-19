E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €10.56 ($12.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347,601 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.11 and a 200 day moving average of €9.22.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.