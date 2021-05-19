Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Gregory (Greg) Duncan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) insider Gregory (Greg) Duncan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.91 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$695,400.00 ($496,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.26%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

