Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Financial Survey

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invacare $927.96 million 0.31 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -7.88

Eargo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eargo and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eargo currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.91%. Invacare has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.59%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07%

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand. It also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe patient handling products under the Birdie, Evo, and ISA brands; residential and institutional care beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators under the Platinum brand; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it provides repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services, as well as distributes heart rate monitors, thermometers, and nebulizers; and portable ramps. The company sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

