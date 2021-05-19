East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell Sells 515 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.