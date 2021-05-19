easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock traded down GBX 43.34 ($0.57) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 964.66 ($12.60). 1,338,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,006.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.