Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

