Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:EOI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

