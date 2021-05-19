Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0898 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:EOI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
