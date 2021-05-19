Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of EFR opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

