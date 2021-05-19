Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of EFR opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
