Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $28.53

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $27.73. Ebix shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9,333 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after buying an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ebix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.