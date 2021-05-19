eBoost (EBST) Price Down 53.1% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. eBoost has a market cap of $8.46 million and $2,653.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.59 or 0.00548902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002511 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

