Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 26,270 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 649.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $259.65. 7,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

