Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 10,290 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

