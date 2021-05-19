Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 683.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.19. 21,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,140. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.55. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $114.65 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

