Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $20.71 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR traded down $110.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,615.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,925.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4,468.38. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,010.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

