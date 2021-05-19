Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $10.59 Million Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,705,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.43% of Amarin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 65,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

