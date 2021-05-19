Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 10,290 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

