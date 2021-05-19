Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,705,210 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,705,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.43% of Amarin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

