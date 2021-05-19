Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 56,814 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.12. 14,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

