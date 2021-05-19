Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 56,814 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,814 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $255.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.