Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,881 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $577.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

