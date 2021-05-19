Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 67,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

