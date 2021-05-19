Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.34. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

