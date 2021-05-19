Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,823.26 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $119,823.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ELVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
