Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,823.26 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $119,823.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,381.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

