Ellaism Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $435.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 65% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $85,364.22 and approximately $435.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.08 or 0.06875802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00167485 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,009,002 coins and its circulating supply is 44,957,671 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.