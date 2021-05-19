Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

