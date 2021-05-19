Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
