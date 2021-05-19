ELYSIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.65 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. ELYSIA has a market cap of $23.67 million and $3.65 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

