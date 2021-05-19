eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 532,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,915. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,514,391 shares of company stock worth $5,989,575. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

