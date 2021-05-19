EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:EME opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

