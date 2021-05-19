Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.28

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.28 and last traded at C$40.97, with a volume of 112163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

