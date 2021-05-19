Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops One Day Volume of $755,518.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $31.37 million and approximately $755,518.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00316605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00178960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.01023766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

