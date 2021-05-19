Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post $22.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

ENTA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,801. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

