Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 600,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Enbridge by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

