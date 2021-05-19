Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,758,418 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $38.86.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

