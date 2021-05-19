Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

