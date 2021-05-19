Endor Protocol (EDR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $529,056.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $529,056.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.83 or 0.00684305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006206 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00167888 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

