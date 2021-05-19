Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2187 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,883. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

