Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

