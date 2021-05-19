Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 379.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

