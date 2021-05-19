Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires C$116,250.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,013,853.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerplus to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

