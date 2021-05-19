Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NETI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,925. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.