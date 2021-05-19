EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.78. 61,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

