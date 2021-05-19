Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

