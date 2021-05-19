Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.55.

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 248,878 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Entergy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

