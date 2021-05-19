Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 177,690 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after buying an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Total by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

