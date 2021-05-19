Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 452,513 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 425,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

